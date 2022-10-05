Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Ranveer Singh wears a black leather jacket and cool sunglasses

Ranveer Singh wears a black leather jacket and cool sunglasses

Ranveer Singh wears a black leather jacket and cool sunglasses

Ranveer Singh wears a black leather jacket and cool sunglasses

  • Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood.
  • He has given many great performances over the course of his career, which has been going on for over a decade.
  • He has proved his acting mettle in movies like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and many more.
Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He has given many great performances over the course of his career, which has been going on for over a decade. He has proved his acting mettle in movies like Band Baaja Baaraat, Ram Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and many more. His acting skills have been praised and loved by both fans and critics. But in addition to being a good actor, Ranveer is known for wearing strange clothes. The actor often wears trendy clothes with unique patterns and colour schemes, which he does with swagger and confidence.

On Wednesday, the actor went on Instagram and posted a few photos of himself in a variety of attractive poses. In the black-and-white photos, the Bajirao Mastani actor is wearing a white T-shirt with a black leather jacket and black jeans. He finished off his look with some cool shades and a chain. He also has a toothpick in his mouth, which makes him look even better.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Recently, the actor posted vintage images alongside Deepika Padukone’s Cannes posters on Instagram. His caption: “I simply had to! #cannes #proudme @deepikapadukone, have a fantastic show! The Cirkus actor is shown wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt and shorts. Half-ponytail, sunglasses, facemask, and white shoes completed his appearance.

What’s next for Ranveer Singh?
Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which did not do well at the box office. Soon, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan will all be in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with him. He is also making the movie Cirkus by Rohit Shetty. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez are also in the comedy that everyone is looking forward to.

