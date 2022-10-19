Deepika Padukone drops funny comment on Ranveer Singh’s live session
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of Bollywood's most famous celebrity...
Ranveer Singh debuted in Bollywood with Maneesh Sharma’s 2010 romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat, starring Anushka Sharma. The star has Bollywood’s most expensive cars. A netizen accused Ranveer of driving his Aston Martin with invalid insurance, making headlines. The star bought his Rs 3.9 crore automobile three years ago.
Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin is insured.
A questionable Twitter user posted a picture stating the insurance expired on June 28, 2020. He captioned, “@MumbaiPolice Please punish @RanveerOfficial. Insurance #RanveerSingh failed vehicle yesterday.” After landing in Mumbai from Delhi, Ranveer drove his hot wheels. The user stated he was driving without insurance. We verified the actor’s car’s insurance coverage.
In the era of social media, bogus news is being spread without proper fact-checking.
Singh’s career
Next, Ranveer will act in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma on December 23, 2022. He is also remaking Anniyan in Hindi.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.