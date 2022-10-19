Advertisement
Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin sports car has a valid insurance’ policy

Ranveer Singh debuted in Bollywood with Maneesh Sharma’s 2010 romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat, starring Anushka Sharma. The star has Bollywood’s most expensive cars. A netizen accused Ranveer of driving his Aston Martin with invalid insurance, making headlines. The star bought his Rs 3.9 crore automobile three years ago.

Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin is insured.
A questionable Twitter user posted a picture stating the insurance expired on June 28, 2020. He captioned, “@MumbaiPolice Please punish @RanveerOfficial. Insurance #RanveerSingh failed vehicle yesterday.” After landing in Mumbai from Delhi, Ranveer drove his hot wheels. The user stated he was driving without insurance. We verified the actor’s car’s insurance coverage.

Ranveer SIngh

In the era of social media, bogus news is being spread without proper fact-checking.

Singh’s career

In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor will reunite alongside Alia Bhatt and Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. It will hit theatres on 10 February 2023.

Next, Ranveer will act in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma on December 23, 2022. He is also remaking Anniyan in Hindi.

