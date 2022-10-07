Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda travel to the Maldives together
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda travel to the Maldives together

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda travel to the Maldives together

Articles
Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda travel to the Maldives together

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda travel to the Maldives together

Advertisement
  • Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were photographed at the Mumbai airport.
  • Together, they take off on a trip to the Maldives.
  • Vijay and Rashmika rocked a relaxed outfit while travelling. While the Pushpa actress wore loose-fitting jeans and a t-shirt, Vijay wore the same attire.
Advertisement

Vijay and Rashmika are frequently seen together in public places like parties, gyms, and date evenings. Even New Year’s Eve was spent together. After starring in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s chemistry has always been the buzz of the town. Despite their claims to be “just friends,” their camaraderie, consistent support, and casual meetings have only served to fuel the rumours of their romance.

Also Read

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

Advertisement

Vijay and Rashmika have now been able to address dating rumours, but they have never confirmed or denied their relationship. Rashmika recently spoke with Mashable India and addressed the rumours that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda “It’s all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don’t know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. It’s like that. It’s so cute when the whole world is like ‘Rashmika and Vijay, that’s cute.”

Also Read

Rashmika Mandanna’s gorgeous PICS in a white ensemble
Rashmika Mandanna’s gorgeous PICS in a white ensemble

Rashmika Mandanna will enter Bollywood. The actress is well-known in India. Instagram...

Vijay Deverakonda revealed his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna, referring to her as his “darling,” and stated, “We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I’m very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so bond develops quicker.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Travel News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's Kuch Ankahi OST
Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan's Kuch Ankahi OST
Wehem Drama final episode public reactions
Wehem Drama final episode public reactions
Sajal Aly's brother reacted on false allegations in light of Hadith
Sajal Aly's brother reacted on false allegations in light of Hadith
Sajal Aly and Imran Abbas bold video goes viral on social media
Sajal Aly and Imran Abbas bold video goes viral on social media
Throwback: Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat Viral dance Videos
Throwback: Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat Viral dance Videos
Holly Willoughby says goodbye to 2022 on a positive note
Holly Willoughby says goodbye to 2022 on a positive note
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story