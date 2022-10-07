Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Together, they take off on a trip to the Maldives.

Vijay and Rashmika rocked a relaxed outfit while travelling. While the Pushpa actress wore loose-fitting jeans and a t-shirt, Vijay wore the same attire.

Vijay and Rashmika are frequently seen together in public places like parties, gyms, and date evenings. Even New Year’s Eve was spent together. After starring in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s chemistry has always been the buzz of the town. Despite their claims to be “just friends,” their camaraderie, consistent support, and casual meetings have only served to fuel the rumours of their romance.

Vijay and Rashmika have now been able to address dating rumours, but they have never confirmed or denied their relationship. Rashmika recently spoke with Mashable India and addressed the rumours that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda “It’s all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don’t know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. It’s like that. It’s so cute when the whole world is like ‘Rashmika and Vijay, that’s cute.”

Vijay Deverakonda revealed his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna, referring to her as his “darling,” and stated, “We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I’m very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so bond develops quicker.”