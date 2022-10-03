Rashmika Mandanna calls Dear Comrade’s kiss troll painful

Rashmika Mandanna may currently be called as everyone’s national crush.

Rashmika and Vijay’s kissing scene in Dear Comrade became controversial.

Dear Comrade was released in 2019.

Rashmika Mandanna may currently be praised as everyone’s “national crush,” but there was a time in her career when she had to deal with constant trolling and abuse on social media. This happened immediately after the release of her and Vijay Deverakonda’s 2019 movie Dear Comrade. In the movie, the two actors exchanged a kiss on-screen, which resulted in weeks of mockery for them. Rashmika has since talked about the experience and said it was difficult.

A despondent Chaitanya alias Bobby (Vijay Deverakonda) in the Telugu romantic action-drama Dear Comrade, which was directed by Bharat Kamma, struggles to accept the reality that his girlfriend Lilly (Rashmika) no longer wants him in her life. The two actors’ kissing moment became a hot topic online, with many trolls blasting both of them and labelling it “obscene” and “publicity-hungry.”

Rashmika recalled the incident, stating, “The moment it happened, it continued for months. This, that, or whatever it was. Additionally, I was reading and witnessing a great deal of painful events and stuff. I have experienced that. I would also frequently have dreams in which you know you feel alone, that everyone has abandoned you, and you are screaming out to them. I have no idea what it was or how it was, but that was a recurring dream. With such nightmares, I would weep myself to sleep or even awaken crying.

The performer continued, saying she was very afraid of making her family upset that she could not even tell them how she was feeling. “Having to go through that portion was quite difficult. Since my parents would never want to see me sad, you can’t even open up to them because your family isn’t used to it. Giving them information like this would definitely depress them, she continued.

Goodbye, Rashmika’s debut Hindi film with Amitabh Bachchan, is currently preparing for release. On October 7, the Vikas Bahl-directed movie will be screened in theatres. After that, Rashmika has the upcoming films Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, and Varisu with Vijay.

