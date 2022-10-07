Rashmika Mandanna drops special message for Amitabh Bachchan

Goodbye will be Rashmika Mandanna’s first movie in Bollywood.

She is a well-known South Indian actress.

Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta play the main characters in the movie, which is directed by the well-known filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

Advertisement

Goodbye will be Rashmika Mandanna’s first movie in Bollywood. She is a well-known South Indian actress. Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta play the main characters in the movie, which is directed by the well-known filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Even though the movie opens in theatres this morning, it’s clear that Mandanna has a lot of different feelings, like excitement and nervousness, running through her veins.

In an Instagram post that senior Bachchan shared on Thursday, he can be seen talking on the phone with Rashmika. Here is what the Sholay actor said when Rashmika said she was nervous about the movie’s release.

“What gives you jitters? You did a wonderful job in the movie. I recently sent out a tweet that said, “Stop worrying and start getting excited about what could go right.” In the movie Goodbye, you play the part of Tara very well. In the movie, you did a great job. “If I’m being honest, I’ve become a fan of yours,” Amitabh Bachchan told Rashmika over the phone.

He also said, “There’s no substitute for hard work. I’m sure the audience will see how hard you’ve worked. And I am sure that the Indian film industry will love and appreciate you a lot.”

Rashmika shared an Instagram post by Amitabh Bachchan on her story. She wrote, “Always supporting and guiding me as my mentor and also as my papa. Your whole family can go to a theatre near you to see Tara and Papa. Only Rs 150 will get you a ticket for the 7th of October.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

During the film’s promotion, Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta formed a strong bond that can’t be missed! Rashmika’s next job will be in the Bollywood movie Animal, which she will be in with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Advertisement

Also Read Rashmika Mandanna opens up on whether she faced any language barriers Rashmika Mandanna, a well-known South Indian actress, will soon make her Bollywood...