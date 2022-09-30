Rashmika Mandanna, a well-known South Indian actress, will soon be seen in the movie “Goodbye.”

Rashmika Mandanna, a well-known South Indian actress, will soon be seen in the movie “Goodbye.” Rashmika Mandanna will make her first movie for Bollywood with this one. She will be in the movie’s main role, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Rashmika is busy getting the word out about her upcoming movie, but here’s how she plans to celebrate the happy festival of Navratri.

The actor from Sita Ramam is going to play Dandiya today to celebrate her birthday. She is in the city of Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat to make her celebrations feel special. For those who don’t know, Dandiya is a popular folk dance in the state of Gujarat. Rashmika chose to wear a bright pink anarkali that fit her loosely and a pair of colourful jhumkas. With her million-dollar smile and air of self-assurance, she was ready to enjoy her dandiya night.

Work-wise, after featuring in the film Goodbye, Rashmika has signed for a Tamil film Varisu starring actor Vijay and the Bollywood film Animal alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, Rashmika made her acting debut in the film titled Kirik Party in 2016, and since then, there has been no looking back in her life.

