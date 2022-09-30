Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Rashmika Mandanna gets ready in pink coloured anarkali to enjoy Navratri
Rashmika Mandanna gets ready in pink coloured anarkali to enjoy Navratri

Rashmika Mandanna gets ready in pink coloured anarkali to enjoy Navratri

Articles
Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna gets ready in pink coloured anarkali to enjoy Navratri

Rashmika Mandanna gets ready in pink coloured anarkali to enjoy Navratri

Advertisement
  • Rashmika Mandanna, a well-known South Indian actress, will soon be seen in the movie “Goodbye.”
  • Rashmika Mandanna will make her first movie for Bollywood with this one.
  • She will be in the movie’s main role, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.
Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna, a well-known South Indian actress, will soon be seen in the movie “Goodbye.” Rashmika Mandanna will make her first movie for Bollywood with this one. She will be in the movie’s main role, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Rashmika is busy getting the word out about her upcoming movie, but here’s how she plans to celebrate the happy festival of Navratri.

The actor from Sita Ramam is going to play Dandiya today to celebrate her birthday. She is in the city of Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat to make her celebrations feel special. For those who don’t know, Dandiya is a popular folk dance in the state of Gujarat. Rashmika chose to wear a bright pink anarkali that fit her loosely and a pair of colourful jhumkas. With her million-dollar smile and air of self-assurance, she was ready to enjoy her dandiya night.

Rashmika Mandanna

Work-wise, after featuring in the film Goodbye, Rashmika has signed for a Tamil film Varisu starring actor Vijay and the Bollywood film Animal alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, Rashmika made her acting debut in the film titled Kirik Party in 2016, and since then, there has been no looking back in her life.

Also Read

Rashmika Mandanna calls dating rumors’ with Vijay ‘cute’
Rashmika Mandanna calls dating rumors’ with Vijay ‘cute’

Rashmika Mandanna dismissed the rumors that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda once...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment gets a new tenant after 3 years
Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment gets a new tenant after 3 years
Shahid Kapoor turns artist in Farzi’s first teaser
Shahid Kapoor turns artist in Farzi’s first teaser
David Gold dies at age of 86
David Gold dies at age of 86
Stephen Amell Returning as Green Arrow for Final Season of 'The Flash'
Stephen Amell Returning as Green Arrow for Final Season of 'The Flash'
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are mourning
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are mourning
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story