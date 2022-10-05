Rashmika Mandanna, a well-known South Indian actress, will soon make her Bollywood debut in a movie called Goodbye.

Rashmika will play the lead role in the movie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

Even though the trailer for the movie looks good, fans are wondering if it was hard for the young actress to get used to the different way of speaking in the Bollywood film industry.

In an interview with Indian Today Group, the actress from Pushpa 2 said that language or industries have never been a barrier for her in the North vs. South debate.

Rashmika told IndiaToday.in, “Language or industry have never been a problem. Since the beginning of my career, about five years ago, I’ve always made films in different languages and different industries, and I’m very comfortable doing so. I think that’s how I keep things interesting as an actor. For me, the North vs. South debate is also getting less important because they’re now calling it a pan-Indian film, which people all over the world are watching and loving. As an actor, I think that’s how I should take it.”

“For me, it’s the script at the end of the day. It’s the group I’m working with, but what’s the point? Will I have fun while I’m making it? And the audience will love it in the end. You know, I think that’s how I work and how I shoot. I’m really happy. “People love the idea that’s coming now, of course,” she said.

The 26-year-old actress made her debut in 2016 with the Kannada film Kirik Party. She is a very versatile actress in the Indian film industry. Soon, she will be in two movies: Animal, with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, and Varisu, with Vijay in the lead. She must be working on at least a couple of movies.

