Rashmika Mandanna running away from “negativity” in gym

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the celebrities who are in the best shape right now.

The Pushpa actress spends a lot of time at the gym to keep her body looking great.

She will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye, where she will play a key role.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the celebrities who are in the best shape right now. But, as the saying goes, “no pain, no gain.” The Pushpa actress also spends a lot of time at the gym to keep her body looking great. She also keeps fans inspired by posting sneak peeks of her hard workouts on social media. This time, too, the beauty posted a video on her Instagram that was inspiring.

Rashmika Mandanna can be seen in the video running on a treadmill to burn calories. “More like running away from all the negative be like.” was the title of her post. The actress chose to go to the gym in a black T-shirt and shorts.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth) Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye, where she will play a key role. She will be in Mission Majnu, with Sidharth Malhotra, and Animal, with Ranbir Kapoor, to keep going up the B-town ladder. She also has Varisu with Thalapthy Vijay and Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun.

The actress is also taking on a lot of new roles quickly. the media has learned that she is the favourite to play Rambo with Tiger Shroff. We heard from a little bird that Rashmika and Tiger were supposed to work together on Screw Dheela, but that didn’t happen for a number of reasons. But it looks like fate wants them to work together on another action movie. Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand have started talking to Rashmika about being the main female character in the Rambo movie. The actress has shown a lot of interest, but nothing is set in stone yet. If Rashmika Mandanna agrees to do this, it will be her fifth project in Bollywood.

Also Read Rashmika Mandanna claims that her “ex-partners” are her friends Rashmika Mandanna talked openly about her relationships with her ex-partners while promoting...