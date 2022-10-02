Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna running away from “negativity” in gym

Rashmika Mandanna running away from “negativity” in gym

Articles
Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna running away from “negativity” in gym

Rashmika Mandanna running away from “negativity” in gym

Advertisement
  • Rashmika Mandanna is one of the celebrities who are in the best shape right now.
  • The Pushpa actress spends a lot of time at the gym to keep her body looking great.
  • She will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye, where she will play a key role.
Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the celebrities who are in the best shape right now. But, as the saying goes, “no pain, no gain.” The Pushpa actress also spends a lot of time at the gym to keep her body looking great. She also keeps fans inspired by posting sneak peeks of her hard workouts on social media. This time, too, the beauty posted a video on her Instagram that was inspiring.

Rashmika Mandanna can be seen in the video running on a treadmill to burn calories. “More like running away from all the negative be like.” was the title of her post. The actress chose to go to the gym in a black T-shirt and shorts.

Watch the video here:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye, where she will play a key role. She will be in Mission Majnu, with Sidharth Malhotra, and Animal, with Ranbir Kapoor, to keep going up the B-town ladder. She also has Varisu with Thalapthy Vijay and Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun.

The actress is also taking on a lot of new roles quickly. the media has learned that she is the favourite to play Rambo with Tiger Shroff. We heard from a little bird that Rashmika and Tiger were supposed to work together on Screw Dheela, but that didn’t happen for a number of reasons. But it looks like fate wants them to work together on another action movie. Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand have started talking to Rashmika about being the main female character in the Rambo movie. The actress has shown a lot of interest, but nothing is set in stone yet. If Rashmika Mandanna agrees to do this, it will be her fifth project in Bollywood.

Also Read

Rashmika Mandanna claims that her “ex-partners” are her friends
Rashmika Mandanna claims that her “ex-partners” are her friends

Rashmika Mandanna talked openly about her relationships with her ex-partners while promoting...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Farah Khan praises restaurant that was opened 'exclusively for her'
Farah Khan praises restaurant that was opened 'exclusively for her'
Jeff Brazier to forget
Jeff Brazier to forget "touchy" memories of his ex-wife
Isabelle Kaif celebrates birthday with Vicky, Katrina and her friends
Isabelle Kaif celebrates birthday with Vicky, Katrina and her friends
Katrina Kaif posts a sweet message for Isabelle Kaif on her birthday
Katrina Kaif posts a sweet message for Isabelle Kaif on her birthday
Kate Hudson looks like Barbie at Variety's Creative Impact Awards
Kate Hudson looks like Barbie at Variety's Creative Impact Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia posts pics of dreamy new year holiday in Goa
Tamannaah Bhatia posts pics of dreamy new year holiday in Goa
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story