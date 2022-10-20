Rasika Dugal says giving something of use is always better

Rasika Dugal grew up witnessing her grandmother prepare customized gifts for others nearby during Diwali.

The actor is carrying on her legacy by honoring the occasion by giving back to society in her own unique way.

She would spend “quiet time” with friends who are like family for Diwali this year.

“I usually try and identify if anyone around me, someone who works with me or works around me, needs something that could make a difference to their lives. And if I could contribute to that in a way that is not patronizing,” Dugal tells us, adding, “For example, helping someone with tuition fees or a laptop. Giving something significant and of use is always better, in my opinion, than general gifts. Though there is much joy in receiving, and therefore giving, something not need-based too.”

The Mirzapur star says she owes her grandma a debt of gratitude for instilling this behavior in her and recalls how it was customary to do so on all important occasions. “Birthdays, anniversaries, Diwali etc… we would celebrate at home, but one half of the day was also about sharing what we have with people who are less privileged. All her gifts were always so personal and thoughtful,” shares the actor, asserting that it isn’t about satisfaction, “it’s the only way to be when you live in a society which has so many inequalities”.

Dugal has a day off work for Diwali for the first time in four years, and she aims to spend as much time as possible with her loved ones. Therefore, she would spend “quiet time” with friends who are like family for Diwali this year.

“The last few Diwalis have been on set and while it was beautiful to be doing what I love doing most on Diwali, I am delighted that I am finally going to get to spend time with really close friends shortly after finishing a schedule of a hectic shoot. It’s the perfect combination of events. Work hard and then soak in the love,” she shares.

She reveals her annual ritual for the festival is cleaning her home. “Clean my house ! I am anyway a cleanliness freak. I find cleaning therapeutic. So Diwali is my excuse to dive into this,” she ends.