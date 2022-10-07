Raveena Tandon twins with daughter Rasha Thadani in black

Raveena Tandon posted a photo of herself and her daughter Rasha Thadani to her Instagram account.

On Friday, Raveena Tandon posted a photo of herself and her daughter Rasha Thadani to her Instagram account. Many people praised how young Raveena appeared in the photo, which showed the mother-daughter pair twinned in black. Some people said they resembled sisters in appearance.

In the photo that Raveena posted, Rasha and herself are wearing identical black outfits. Black full-sleeved blouses and black jeans were the attire of Raveena and Rasha. Rasha was toting a black and white handbag, whereas Raveena was toting a silver sling bag.

Rasha took the mirror selfie featuring her mother. Raveena captioned the photo, “The #twinning #team (red heart emoji) @rashathadani (red heart emoji) and I.”

Actors Juhi Chawla dropped smiling face with heart emojis and Sanjay Kapoor posted raised hands emoji. One of her fans commented, “Like mother, like daughter.” Another fan wrote, “Raveena, how do you keep yourself fit and young? Please let me know.” Other fan commented, “You are clearly winning Raveena ji. An original and true diva of Bollywood.” One fan wrote, “They look like sisters. Raveena is so fit and young.”

In 2004, Raveena married Anil Thadani. Two children, Ranbir (born in 2005) and Rasha, were born to the couple (2008). When Raveena was just 21 years old, she adopted two kids, Pooja and Chaya, before getting married in 1995. They are both married and have their own children.

She recently celebrated the birthday of her husband, the director and producer Anil Thadani. She posted several images of him and their daughter. Numerous celebrities, including Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari, among others, attended the birthday party.



Raveena last appeared with Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2. The action thriller in which she starred was the third-highest grossing Indian movie of all time and included the Prime Minister of India.