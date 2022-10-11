Raveena Tandon wishes Amitabh Bachchan with a childhood pic

As Amitabh celebrated his 80th birthday on Tuesday, Raveena posted birthday wishes for the seasoned actor and her former co-star on social media.

Raveena referred to Amitabh as a “legend” and said she would always be in awe of him while sharing images of the two of them.

Sharing the pictures with a series of emojis, Raveena wrote in the caption, “Happy, happy birthday and love Amitabh Bachchan sir!

She startled her social media accounts with a childhood picture of Raveena Tandon. The actor was shown in the vintage black-and-white photo sitting on her father’s knee as they were both attending an event. Director and producer Ravi Tandon, Raveena’s late father, passed away earlier this year. The following three images were recent selfies of Raveena and Amitabh. In all three of the photographs taken at distinct gatherings, Raveena was dressed in ethnic attire.

Sharing the pictures with a series of emojis, Raveena wrote in the caption, "Happy, happy birthday and love Amitabh Bachchan sir! Wishing you health, happiness and love always, legend. Will always be in awe, since then to now, no one was, or will ever be you!" Raveena and Amitabh's photographs received a lot of feedback. "What amazing images, Raveena," one person said. Many more people commented on her post with fire and heart emojis.

Numerous celebrities celebrated Amitabh’s birthday by posting pictures of themselves with him on October 11. A number of celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Karan Johar, sent birthday wishes and old pictures of Amitabh on Instagram. Karan, who supported Amitabh in his most recent film, Brahmastra, sent a number of images and a heartfelt birthday greeting for the actor.

An excerpt of Karan Johar’s birthday post for the actor read, “Amitabh Bachchan is not just an institution, a legend, a masterclass in acting… he is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline, danced in the isles of a cinema…”

In his most recent film, Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut. The movie did poorly at the box office. Uunchai, Amitabh’s upcoming film, is scheduled to be released on November 11 of this year. In the most recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, son Abhishek Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan surprised Amitabh to celebrate his 80th birthday.