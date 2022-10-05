Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Reese Witherspoon reveals that she’s up for a Sweet Home Alabama sequel
Reese Witherspoon reveals that she’s up for a Sweet Home Alabama sequel

Reese Witherspoon reveals that she’s up for a Sweet Home Alabama sequel

Articles
Advertisement
Reese Witherspoon reveals that she’s up for a Sweet Home Alabama sequel

Reese Witherspoon is up for Sweet Home Alabama sequel

Advertisement
  • Reese Witherspoon said she would be open to a sequel to 2002’s Sweet Home Alabama.
  • The film starred Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen, Dakota Fanning, and more.
  • Previously, Witherspoon stated that she “would happily make Sweet Home Alabama 2” during a 2019 Facebook Live Q&A session.
Advertisement

Reese Witherspoon said she would be open to bringing a follow-up to the popular romance comedy Sweet Home Alabama on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

In addition to Witherspoon, the film also starred Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen, Mary Kay Place, Fred Ward, Jean Smart, Melanie Lynskey, Ethan Embry, and Dakota Fanning as a young Melanie Carmichael (née Smooter).

When host Hoda Kotb questioned the 46-year-old actress about the idea of a revival for the film and whether she would be open to playing Melanie again, Witherspoon’s enthusiastic response delighted everyone in the room.

“I hope so. I think that would be a great idea,” Witherspoon, 46, said.

“Would you be in it? We’re just trying to manifesting some things,” Jenna Bush Hager asked.

“Maybe. I don’t know. That sounds fun. Do you guys want me to do that?” Witherspoon said, quipping in addition after Kotb, 58, insisted they do and the audience cheered in affirmation, “Okay, I’ll make some calls.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

The September 2002 release of Sweet Home Alabama was given the same name as the song by Lynyrd Skynyrd. According to People, the movie centres on Reese Witherspoon’s Melanie Smooter, a successful designer who lives in New York and needs to return home to persuade her ex to sign the divorce papers so she can be married again.

Previously, Witherspoon stated that she “would happily make Sweet Home Alabama 2″ during a 2019 Facebook Live Q&A session.

Moreover, Josh Lucas, who starred as Melanie’s husband Jake in the film, has claimed multiple times that he would be on board for a sequel. “I would do it in a second,” Lucas, 51, said about a potential second film on The Talk in 2018. “I think it would be so fascinating and obviously I don’t know where it would go, but I think it would be so fascinating to see where these two characters and the children and where everyone ended up.”

In September 2022, Witherspoon commemorated the 20th anniversary of the popular romantic comedy’s release.

Also Read

Reese Witherspoon looks stunning in a gorgeous blue coat
Reese Witherspoon looks stunning in a gorgeous blue coat

Reese Witherspoon was seen jumping into character for The Morning Show in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Angelina Jolie couldn't stop looking at Shah Rukh Khan
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Pakistani comedian Majid Jahangir passed away
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Janey Godley annoyed by fans' questions amid terminal cancer
Waseem Badami answers Majid Jahangir's complaints
Waseem Badami answers Majid Jahangir's complaints
Harry's book Spare displayed alongside the novel How to Kill Your Family
Harry's book Spare displayed alongside the novel How to Kill Your Family
Sadaf Kanwal new picture with baby girl Zahra in latest post
Sadaf Kanwal new picture with baby girl Zahra in latest post
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story