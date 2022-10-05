Reese Witherspoon is up for Sweet Home Alabama sequel

Reese Witherspoon said she would be open to a sequel to 2002’s Sweet Home Alabama.

Reese Witherspoon said she would be open to bringing a follow-up to the popular romance comedy Sweet Home Alabama on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

In addition to Witherspoon, the film also starred Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen, Mary Kay Place, Fred Ward, Jean Smart, Melanie Lynskey, Ethan Embry, and Dakota Fanning as a young Melanie Carmichael (née Smooter).

When host Hoda Kotb questioned the 46-year-old actress about the idea of a revival for the film and whether she would be open to playing Melanie again, Witherspoon’s enthusiastic response delighted everyone in the room.

“I hope so. I think that would be a great idea,” Witherspoon, 46, said.

“Would you be in it? We’re just trying to manifesting some things,” Jenna Bush Hager asked.

“Maybe. I don’t know. That sounds fun. Do you guys want me to do that?” Witherspoon said, quipping in addition after Kotb, 58, insisted they do and the audience cheered in affirmation, “Okay, I’ll make some calls.”

It’s been 20 years since ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ and we’re remembering how iconic it was! And @ReeseW shares if there’ll be a reboot 👀 pic.twitter.com/EdR8u7qJLg — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) October 4, 2022

The September 2002 release of Sweet Home Alabama was given the same name as the song by Lynyrd Skynyrd. According to People, the movie centres on Reese Witherspoon’s Melanie Smooter, a successful designer who lives in New York and needs to return home to persuade her ex to sign the divorce papers so she can be married again.

Moreover, Josh Lucas, who starred as Melanie’s husband Jake in the film, has claimed multiple times that he would be on board for a sequel. “I would do it in a second,” Lucas, 51, said about a potential second film on The Talk in 2018. “I think it would be so fascinating and obviously I don’t know where it would go, but I think it would be so fascinating to see where these two characters and the children and where everyone ended up.”

In September 2022, Witherspoon commemorated the 20th anniversary of the popular romantic comedy’s release.

