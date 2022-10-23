Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Resham celebrates her birthday with family

Resham celebrates her birthday with family

Articles
Advertisement
Resham celebrates her birthday with family

Resham celebrates her birthday with family

Advertisement

Resham is a Pakistani film and television actress. She is popular for her good deeds and philanthropic activities. She made her film debut with Jeeva in 1995 and was a leading actress in Lollywood during the 1990s. Her notable film credits include Jeeva, Ghunghat, Dupatta Jal Raha Hai, Pal Do Pal, and Swaarangi.

Recently, the veteran actress celebrated her birthday with family at her residence. All family members including Resham are seen in white outfits as they celebrated a white-themed birthday party.

Have a look at her birthday pictures:

Advertisement

Resham also received the Pride Of Performance award by President Arif Alvi. 

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, President Arif Alvi bestowed her with the honourable Pride Of Performance award for her acclaimed contributions in the industry. 

Also Read

Resham thanked Armeena Khan for standing up for her against trolls
Resham thanked Armeena Khan for standing up for her against trolls

Resham dumped plastic bags in a river where she was feeding marine...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Octavia Spencer claims that Whoopi Goldberg advised her to pursue education before acting
Octavia Spencer claims that Whoopi Goldberg advised her to pursue education before acting
Athiya Shetty shared unseen pics from her mehendi ceremony
Athiya Shetty shared unseen pics from her mehendi ceremony
Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel
Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel
Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans outside Mannat
Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans outside Mannat
Saif Ali Khan talks about actress Sridevi
Saif Ali Khan talks about actress Sridevi
Anurag Kashyap praised 'the man with the strongest spine'
Anurag Kashyap praised 'the man with the strongest spine'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story