Resham celebrates her birthday with family

Resham is a Pakistani film and television actress. She is popular for her good deeds and philanthropic activities. She made her film debut with Jeeva in 1995 and was a leading actress in Lollywood during the 1990s. Her notable film credits include Jeeva, Ghunghat, Dupatta Jal Raha Hai, Pal Do Pal, and Swaarangi.

Recently, the veteran actress celebrated her birthday with family at her residence. All family members including Resham are seen in white outfits as they celebrated a white-themed birthday party.

Have a look at her birthday pictures:

Resham also received the Pride Of Performance award by President Arif Alvi.

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, President Arif Alvi bestowed her with the honourable Pride Of Performance award for her acclaimed contributions in the industry.

