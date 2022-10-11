Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Mehendi ceremony in Delhi

Richa Chadha’s way of looking at husband Ali Fazal goes viral

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding dominated the first week of October.

Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, and Tabu wished the newlyweds well.

B-Town talked a lot about this wedding, and fans can’t keep calm and want more wedding photographs.

Richa Chadha Instagram

Richa Chadha posted new Mehendi photographs for her followers and family. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal pose well in photos.

Richa captioned the photographs, “Mehendi ki raat aayi #RiAli.”

On October 4, this year, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had their pre-wedding ceremonies in the national capital. The wedding was just as big and fat as a Punjabi wedding. With close friends and family members there, it’s hard to argue that they didn’t celebrate their big day with love and warmth.

After their wedding in Delhi, the couple went to Mumbai, where they had a reception with a lot of famous people. At the party were the actors Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Varun Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, and Saba Azad.

If what people say is true, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha “officially” got married about 2.5 years ago. But because of the pandemic and an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported around the world, the couple decided to have their wedding later.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal started dating in 2013. At the time, they were both promoting the movie Fukrey, in which they both played the lead roles.

