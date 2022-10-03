Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dance their heart out to Ambarsariya

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, both actors, are about to get married.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, both actors, are about to get married. The couple is having a party in Delhi before their wedding. At their mehendi and sangeet ceremony, they both danced their hearts out to songs like “Ranjha Ranjha” and “Ambarsariya.”

The next day, Richa and Ali went to a party with drinks. In the video, she wore a fish scale-patterned pink and baby blue outfit. Ali danced on stage while wearing a white angrakha and swinging a white stole. There were fairy lights in the background.

The video starts with the song “Ranjha Ranjha,” which was in the 2010 movie “Raavan” and starred Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It ended with Sona Mohapatra singing “Ambarsariya” from the movie “Fukrey,” and the couple’s family and friends were very happy for them.

In Delhi, the couple had a cocktail party for their family and friends. They showed up outside the venue where the media was waiting and posed in beautiful traditional clothes.

A source says that the best foods from Delhi will be served at their wedding. On the menu for the wedding will be well-known dishes like Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature and Natraj ki Chaat. Richa was born in Amritsar, but she grew up in Delhi, so she has a special connection to the city.

The wedding will take place on October 6. In 2012, they met on the set of Fukrey, where they quickly fell in love. Ali then asked Richa to marry him in 2019. They had planned to get married in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic made a situation that had never happened before. Their wedding celebrations will end on October 7 with a party in Mumbai.

