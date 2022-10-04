Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal has been ‘legally married for 2.5 years’

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha spokesperson has put an end to the rumors that they will get married tonight in a small ceremony in Mumbai.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha spokesperson has put an end to the rumors that they will get married tonight in a small ceremony in Mumbai. The rumors have been going around for a while.

"This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding," read the latest statement.

The spokesperson said that the couple’s week-long celebrations are just a way to celebrate their marriage. “Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event with a reception tonight in Mumbai,”

The note came few hours before the Bollywood-style party, which was said to be held in a famous mill in Byculla, Mumbai.

The note also explained why the couple chose to celebrate their marriage in a traditional way. “They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewellery and custom-made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story,” the note concluded.

Ali and Richa posted a voice note on their Instagram accounts on September 29 to say that they have been married for more than two years.

“Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life,” the couple said this while explaining that they had to put off their wedding.

Even though the party was late, the couple made sure to keep with tradition by having a sangeet, a mehendi, a cocktail party, and then a DJ night so that all of their family and friends could be there.