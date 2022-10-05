Advertisement
Rihanna admits that she experiences pre-show anxiety before the Super Bowl

Rihanna experiences pre-show anxiety before Super Bowl

  • Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.
  • The singer says she is “nervous” about taking the stage for the first time.
  • Sources reveal ASAP ROCKY  has been “so supportive” of Rihanna “in helping her to make the decision to do this.”
Rihanna is set to make her much-awaited stage comeback as the superstar will be headlining Super Bowl halftime show in February.

The Diamonds hitmaker finally spoke out before her eagerly anticipated performance, claiming that she feels “nervous” to take the stage.

“I’m nervous…but I’m excited,” the singer told TMZ as she stepped out for shopping.

Rihanna was then asked who will be the special guest joining her on-stage during the show, to which she teased that her partner ASAP Rocky “maybe” called upon.

Earlier, a source close to the singer told that the rapper has been “so supportive” of Rihanna “in helping her to make the decision to do this.”

“He has been her biggest fan through this whole process and he will continue to be,” the insider added.

Apple Music enthralled the singer’s fan as they announced on Twitter, “IT’S ON. @rihanna will take the stage for the first ever Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on 2.12.23.”

