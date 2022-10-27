Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wears matching ensembles for their first red carpet appearance

At the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere, all the celebrities are in close proximity.

At the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on October 26, the cast of the Marvel sequel, which also features Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, and Lupita Nyong’o, impressed in daring costumes. But Black Panther also gained a fresh face for round two: Rihanna, who performs the lead single from the soundtrack, “Lift Me Up,” in the movie.

Rihanna accessorised the futuristic look with long beige gloves, pointed-toe heels, and a light olive green Rick Owens dress with a strapless neckline and blue accents for the occasion. A$AP Rocky, her boyfriend, matched her outfit with a black shirt and big, neutral-colored blazer and pants.

The couple’s first appearance on the red carpet after the birth of their son in May will be at the premiere.

According to Variety, RiRi’s song will honour the late actor Chadwick Boseman from the film, who passed away in August 2020 after a fight with colon cancer. She composed the song, which will be released on October 28 before the movie’s November 11 premiere.

Keep reading to see Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and more celebs at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever red carpet premiere.

Also Read Rihanna's Fenty Beauty fragrance perfume is back for the holidays