Rihanna looks stylish in black dress on A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday

Rihanna attended A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday party in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Dropped jaws in a plunging black dress with thigh-high split and sheer skirt.

Also announced she will perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on February 12.

The singer Rihanna dressed to impress on Sunday to honour her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s 34th birthday.

RiRi, who gave birth to her first child with her husband in May, stunned everyone with her glitzy look in a glam black dress as she exited the celebration at Olivetta in Los Angeles.

In the provocative outfit, which featured a daring thigh-high split and a sheer skirt, Rihanna showed off her legs.

Her gorgous form was highlighted by the thigh-high split and low neckline of the provocative dress.

The celebrity has had a week to remember since she revealed she would take the stage on February 12 for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old and her creative team are considering a list of close to 50 potential performers to join her onstage for her 12 to 15-minute stint at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.

According to sources who spoke with the publication, she can perform onstage with anyone with whom she has ever worked.

She was reportedly working on her long-delayed ninth studio album with Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers), as they were seen entering a Manhattan recording studio on Monday night.

In May, Rihanna and her boyfriend started their parenting adventure together, although they haven’t yet shared the baby’s name or photo.

