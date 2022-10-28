Advertisement
Rihanna Releases "Lift Me Up," First Song in 6 Years







  • Rihanna has released a new single, “Lift Me Up”.
  • The ballad will be played in the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever.
  • This song is Rihanna’s first song after six years
Rihanna made a musical comeback six years after the release of her last album, Anti.

On Friday, October 28, the Fenty Beauty founder released her brand-new single, “Lift Me Up.” The song, which was influenced by the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman’s life and legacy, will be played in Wakanda Forever, the film’s planned sequel.

This ballad with lots of strings includes Lift me up/Hold me down/Keep me close/Safe and sound are the chorus’s lyrics, sung by Rihanna, 34. The singer of “Monster” continues to sing of drowning in an unending sea and finding solace in the embrace of a loved one.

Alongside Boseman in mind, the native of Barbados co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Tems producer Ludwig Göransson, and Boseman. Colon cancer claimed the life of the adored actor in 2020, who played the superhero in four Marvel films. He was 43.

“After speaking with Ryan [Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Göransoon, 38, shared in a press release about the track. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

On Tuesday, October 25, Marvel Studios tweeted, ” #WakandaForever,” along with a teaser video with the words Wakanda Forever with the “R” popping out. This was the first time the release was alluded to.

On October 26, the “SOS” singer herself announced the news via Twitter. Rihanna posted the lyrics “Lift me up 10.28.22” along with a 14-second sample of her brand-new single.

The “Umbrella” singer later that day made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her son in May at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever alongside partner ASAP Rocky.

The Grammy winner just revealed that she will perform as the halftime show’s headlining act at Super Bowl LVII in February, so the news of her comeback to music is timely. In an Instagram image from September 25 that showed her carrying a football, the singer announced that she will be performing.

The pop icon has been busy since taking a sabbatical from music with the launches of her fashion line, Savage X Fenty, in May 2018, and her beauty line, Fenty Beauty, in September 2017.

On November 9, Rihanna’s fourth annual Savage X Fenty extravaganza, featuring musical performances from musicians, will debut on Prime Video.

