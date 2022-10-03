Rihanna wears slit gown for A$AP West Hollywood celebrates Rocky’s 34th birthday

Rihanna heated internet with her sizzling look on date night with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky attended an event in Los Angeles...
Rihanna went out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky to celebrate his 34th birthday over the weekend, she looked stunning in all black.
The 34-year-old founder of Fenty Beauty was seen on camera leaving the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood on Sunday night for a night of gourmet dining with a European flair.
Rihanna accessorized her elegant black gown, which had a split down the left leg, with a chic, oversized leather jacket.
A$AP In a dapper black suit and tie, Rocky, who will turn 34 years old on Monday, complimented her mature and attractive appearance.
After spending time in New York, where Rihanna supported A$AP Rocky at a New York Fashion Week event in SoHo and at the Rolling Loud Festival, where he was a performer, the pair, who had a baby together in May, is now back on the West Coast.
She was even seen sporting a graphic T-shirt and a black bomber jacket as she entered a recording studio in New York City.
Fans may expect huge things from the brand-new mother now that it has been revealed that she will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
