Robbie Coltrane spoke about his death months before he died

Robbie Coltrane spoke about his death on Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts.

He said it was the “end of an era” for him and his family.

The actor won three consecutive Baftas for his role as Fitz in Granada TV’s Cracker.

Advertisement

Months before he took his last breath, Robbie Coltrane openly discussed his death.

Speaking in a confessional on Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, Coltrane confessed: “It’s the end of an era. Ten years of my life. My children have grown up during it, of course.”

With teary eyes, Coltrane continued: “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children… So you could be watching it in 50 years time, easily… I’ll not be here, sadly… but Hagrid will, yes.”

Advertisement Thank you Robbie Coltrane for leaving us with Hagrid forever, you were a treasure.

RIP 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Lo1PbWnBpj — Ren Geekness @ LFF (@RenGeekness) October 14, 2022

The actor’s death was announced by Belinda Wright on social media: “Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.

Also Read Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72 Hagrid in the Harry Potter films was portrayed by actor Robbie Coltrane,...