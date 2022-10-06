The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit.

She was photographed cradling a newborn infant.

Kate was observed wearing a face mask while speaking with members of the unit’s Jasmine Team.

Royal Family supporters have hailed Kate Middleton’s recent visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity section.

During her visit on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales stole the hearts of her followers by sweetly cradling a newborn infant.

Kate went to observe how the hospital helps and supports pregnant women and new moms.

Focusing on maternal mental health and pioneering overnight facilities, Royal Surrey County Hospital helps women feel safe, supported & have the best chance of developing those all-important early attachments, crucial to ensuring their babies thrive. pic.twitter.com/8xGFAymmrD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 5, 2022

Kate, who also bears the titles of Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall, wore a bright yellow gown. She was observed wearing a face mask while speaking with members of the unit’s Jasmine Team.

Kensington Palace’s official Twitter feed published Kate’s photo. The photograph also included a joyful lady and infant, as well as medical workers welcoming the Princess.

The image was posted with the caption, “Focusing on maternal mental health and pioneering overnight facilities, Royal Surrey County Hospital helps women feel safe, supported & have the best chance of developing those all-important early attachments, crucial to ensuring their babies thrive.”

“It was lovely to meet some of the new mothers and their babies who are supported by such a brilliant team at the hospital.”

Royal supporters showered the Duchess with adoration in the comments section. Many people praised her for increasing awareness about infant and mother health.

“A brilliant visit, absolutely precious moment with baby Bianca,” one user wrote

Kate was seen cradling baby Bianca Moran, who was born six weeks prematurely on Tuesday.

Another person said, “It was a wonderful visit and I particularly loved the moment Her Royal Highness held baby Bianca”

