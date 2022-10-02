Royal advisers believe Harry’s memoir will harm Charles’ reputation

The advisers and counsellors to King Charles have voiced their worries.

Truth bombs in Harry’s memoir could harm the King’s reputation.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir was supposed to be published at the end of 2023.

Advertisement

According to reports, the advisers and counsellors to King Charles have voiced their worries about Prince Harry’s forthcoming explosive book.

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir has raised concerns among the royal aide that it could harm the King’s reign as the future king.

There have been rumors that any purported “truth bombs” in Harry’s memoir could harm the King’s reputation during his first 100 days as the new king, which are being monitored by his team to determine how effective the King’s rule has been.

In the meantime, rumors have been circulating that King Charles’ staff is even considering trying to delay the release of Harry’s memoir.

By the end of the year, the eagerly anticipated book was supposed to be published. There have been rumors that it would be delayed until 2023.

According to a close associate of the King, Harry expressing any of his “grievances” in public will not result in “good.”

Advertisement

They said, “No one can succeed if new attacks happen, and this is not the moment to raise them.

Also Read Prince Harry publicly insulted King Charles at Queen’s funeral Duke of Sussex Prince Harry loudly insulted his father King Charles. Charles...