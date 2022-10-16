Royal expert confirms William’s outrage about “The Crown” profiting off Diana’s interview

The Crown’s fifth season will recreate Princess Diana’s interview.

Former royal butler Harold Grant has offered his opinion on the portrayal of the interview.

He said parts of it are partly accurate and partly not, and is based on both fiction and fact.

The controversial portrayal of Princess Diana’s iconic interview with Martin Bashir in the upcoming fifth season of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown is garnering media attention once again.

Prior to its airing, royal sources claimed that Prince William believed the streaming network was making money off of his mother’s interview, despite the fact that he made it very plain that he thought the interview “should never be aired again.”

Despite the fact that The Crown’s fifth season will soon recreate the interview, former royal butler Harold Grant has offered his opinion.

Grant was questioned by local News host Nana Akua about the upcoming episode of the show: “They’re having the real time of it. Have you seen The Crown, by the way?

Because I participated in the tournament a few years ago, Grant added, “I’ve watched a few episodes and I found it a little bit aggravating.”

Because there are parts that are plainly partly accurate and parts that are not, he said.

The main point about it, I believe, is that it is based on both fiction and fact. Grant enquired of his host.

Well, they’re using the interview, and William was obviously extremely upset about it, so this country said we wouldn’t use it any more, isn’t that right? He’s in. You don’t want to keep repeating that since it’s a trauma, therefore I agree with him, Akua said.

Grant said, “Obviously, it’s difficult for them as a family because you don’t want to repeat history.

In November, Season 5 of The Crown will be available to stream.

