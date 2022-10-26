Royal expert shares interesting things about Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex is “setting himself up” to line his book with his work as a chief information officer for BetterUp.

Prince Harry’s memoir was initially scheduled for release in 2022.

After the Queen’s death, Lilibet and Archie’s father delayed the publication of the book.

Advertisement

The topic of the widely anticipated memoir of Prince Harry has been the subject of much conjecture, but the book’s specifics remain unclear.

According to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex is “setting himself up” to line his book, which was initially scheduled for release in 2022, with his work as a chief information officer for BetterUp.

According to royal analyst Kinsey Schofield, Harry, who was named chief impact officer of BetterUp last year, will advise them to improve themselves.

“[He will be] telling them they should work on themselves. Work on their personal growth, but also encourage the people beneath them to nurture their own personal growth.”

She continued: “I really do think that this is actually the direction we’re going to see his book [go in] when that inevitably comes out. I think he’s setting up to be that thought leader. The guy that gets paid a lot of money to do [that].”

After the Queen’s death, Lilibet and Archie’s father delayed the publication of the book. Reportedly, Harry’s memoir will be published in 2023 with revisions.

Advertisement