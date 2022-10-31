Royal family called Prince Harry’s book “Spare” a “time bomb”

Prince Harry not willing to ‘tone-down’ his memoir ‘Spare’

An expert has warned the Royal Family about the book that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrote called “Spare.”

Tom Bower, a former journalist, said on US Radio that he is “sure” that Harry’s book “Spare” is full of harsh criticisms of “The Firm.”

I’m sure it contains a lot of very damaging material. “The whole package is really now a time bomb for the Royal Family and filled with poison,” Tom added.

The Revenge author, who is 76 years old, said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are afraid of losing their titles, but they won’t stop attacking the royal family.

“Harry’s always terrified Meghan will leave him,” he stated. “He was terrified during their courtship, even before the wedding. She is very good at making men feel they are dispensable. ”

“After all, she has a track record of treating men like that,” Tom said.