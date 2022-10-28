Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Royal Palace officials fear fallout of memoir of Prince Harry

Royal Palace officials fear fallout of memoir of Prince Harry

Articles
Advertisement
Royal Palace officials fear fallout of memoir of Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex

Advertisement
  • British media report. Palace officials fear the fallout of Prince Harry’s book.
  • The memoir, “Spare,” refers to Harry’s status as the spare to his heir brother, William.
  • It is anticipated to investigate the difficult relationship between the fifth in line for the throne and his father and brother.
Advertisement

Several hours after the release date of the memoir of Prince Harry was announced, British media reported that “Palace officials fear the fallout of the book.”

According to a report in the UK’s local news channel, the book will harm the monarchy in the lead-up to the Coronation and cast a shadow on the work of the King and working family members.

“The Royal Family is braced for a fresh crisis early in the new reign after it was announced Prince Harry’s memoir will be published in January,” it said.

The title of the book, “Spare,” refers to Harry’s status as the spare to his heir brother, William.

It is anticipated to investigate the difficult relationship between the fifth in line for the throne and his father and brother.

Also Read

Piers Morgan slammed for free promo of Prince Harry memoir
Piers Morgan slammed for free promo of Prince Harry memoir

Piers Morgan lashed out at Prince Harry. Pier's fans also reacted to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story