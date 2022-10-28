Royal Palace officials fear fallout of memoir of Prince Harry

British media report. Palace officials fear the fallout of Prince Harry’s book.

The memoir, “Spare,” refers to Harry’s status as the spare to his heir brother, William.

It is anticipated to investigate the difficult relationship between the fifth in line for the throne and his father and brother.

Several hours after the release date of the memoir of Prince Harry was announced, British media reported that “Palace officials fear the fallout of the book.”

According to a report in the UK’s local news channel, the book will harm the monarchy in the lead-up to the Coronation and cast a shadow on the work of the King and working family members.

“The Royal Family is braced for a fresh crisis early in the new reign after it was announced Prince Harry’s memoir will be published in January,” it said.

