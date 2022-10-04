Ruben Fleischer all set direct the famous “Now You See Me”

Ruben Fleischer will direct Now You See Me franchise.

Seth Grahame-Smith will pen the screenplay.

Alex Kurtzman and Bobby Cohen for Lionsgate are the producers.

Advertisement

Ruben Fleischer, who directed Zombieland, will helm the third instalment of the renowned ‘Now You See Me series’.

The third instalment of the franchise’s screenplay will reportedly be written by Seth Grahame-Smith, who also wrote Zombies, Pride and Prejudice, and The Lego Batman Movie.

In the world of illusionists known as the Four Horseman, Now You See Me 3 will bring together the previous characters and also introduce some new ones.

Fleischer in a statement added, “There are three things in this world I absolutely love… Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and magic. To have the chance to work with these two talented actors, as well as rest of the incredible cast of the Now You See Me movies is a dream come true.”

The movie will be produced by Alex Kurtzman and Bobby Cohen for Lionsgate.

Actors Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman, Woody Harleson, and Mark Ruffalo are featured in the Now You See Me franchise.

Advertisement

Louis Leterrier served as the director of the original Now You See Me. The second sequel was later directed by John M. Chu in 2016. The combined box office for both movies was $687 million, according to sources.

Also Read Netflix series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ revived interest Jeffrey Dahmer's eyewear and urn are being put up for auction. This...