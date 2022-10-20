Rukmini Maitra on comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

Two well-known names in the Bengali and Hindi cinema industries, respectively, are Rukmini Maitra and Kangana Ranaut.

Two well-known names in the Bengali and Hindi cinema industries, respectively, are Rukmini Maitra and Kangana Ranaut. Their planned biopics on Nati Binodini, a well-known Bengali theatre actor who helped establish the theatre in Bengal during the 19th century, are what connects them, though.

On Wednesday, Kangana made it known that she would play the lead in a future Pradeep Sarkar film. Reacting to the news, Rukmini said, “I think it’s great news. To begin with, that Bengali stalwart is being recognized once again and being given her due credit. It’s almost a phoenix effect that I feel is happening to the Life of Binodini right now.”

Rukmini debuted her first image from the Nati Binodiini biopic, named Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan, last month on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. It will be released sometime in the next year and is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. Talking about her film, Rukmini said, “Even though my film Binodiini has already been announced, being a Bengali I feel very proud that the country is talking about an iconic Bengali woman who has carved the way for women in theatre/films nationwide, against all odds. So, all my very best wishes to the entire team, taking Bengal forward once again.”

While Rukimi feels honored that both the actors will be enacting the same iconic personality on celluloid, comparisons are bound to happen. The Sanak actor commented, “But, it would also be an honour being compared to Kangana. She is such a senior and a marvelous actor. I’m a fan of her work myself. So what more can I say? I will try and do the utmost justice to my film and I’m sure Kangana will also be brilliant as always.”