‘Rust’ producers fined $136,793 for “willful” safety breach

‘Rust’ production was shut down for ‘willful and significant’ violations.

Alec Baldwin-led western intends to resume filming.

But he must pay a hefty fine of $136,793 in order to do so.

‘Rust’ the Alec Baldwin-led film, intends to resume filming, but he must pay a hefty fine of $136,793 in order to do so.

The Hutchins family settlement opened the door for production to resume, but the film’s production was hit with a $136,793 fine by the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau for “willful and serious” violations of workplace safety protocols, forcing them to restart filming.

The Rust team, though, denies the accusation. There are also grievances about some parties in New Mexico not receiving compensation.

According to the article, the production also resolved the debt owed by security firm Bonanza Creek Ranch, which continued to operate for months even after the film set was shut down.

Deadline was informed by a production insider that “all money will be paid up” before the western’s cameras start rolling once more.

