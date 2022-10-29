Ryan Gosling to star in film adaptation of The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy is an adaptation of the 1980s adventure television series.

Ryan Gosling and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will co-star with Emily Blunt.

David Leitch, who directed Bullet Train, will helm the film. The Fall Guy will hit theatres in 2023.

Advertisement

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson will co-star with Ryan Gosling in Universal’s adaptation of the 1980s adventure television series The Fall Guy for the big screen. David Leitch, who directed the films John Wick and Bullet Train, will direct the film, which also features Emily Blunt. Glen A. Larson’s original TV series, which aired from 1981 to 1986, portrayed Hollywood stuntman and bounty hunter Colt Seavers as he used his tough-guy abilities to track down and apprehend bail jumpers with some assistance.

The new movie, which does away with the bounty hunting aspect, will instead cast Ryan Gosling as an aged stuntman who unexpectedly finds himself back in a project with the actor who was supposed to take his place. But when the star vanishes, everything changes.

Taylor-Johnson will portray the lost star. The role of a prosthetic makeup artist with a love history with Gosling’s stuntman has been given to Blunt. British screenwriter and filmmaker Drew Pearce, whose credits include Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3, and All Hail The King, wrote the movie

. Gosling is enjoying a successful run thanks to the action thriller The Gray Man from the Russo brothers. Blunt, though, has performed in action-packed roles in films like Edge of Tomorrow and A Quiet Place.

Following a recent appearance in Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, Joey King Prince, and others, Johnson-Taylor is working with Leitch once more. His most recent acting credits include roles in Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. He is preparing for his next superhero movie, Kraven the Hunter, Sony’s reimagining of the iconic Spider-Man villain, which will hit theatres in 2023, after making an appearance as MCU’s Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron. His other acting credits include Tom Ford’s thriller Nocturnal Animals and the biography Nowhere Boy about John Lennon, for which he received nominations for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. The Fall Guy is a film to keep an eye out for with a terrific cast and crew behind it.

Also Read Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt collaborate in the Universal film “The Fall Guy” Emily Blunt, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, has allegedly joined...

Advertisement