Ryan Murphy Fires Back at DAHMER

The people who made the Netflix show DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story have answered the victims’ families’ concerns that they were not consulted before the show came out.

Murphy said, “We looked into that for a long time,” at a show promotion event on Oct. 27. “And while we were writing and working on it for three to three and a half years, we asked about 20 families and friends of the victims for advice and to talk to them, but no one answered.”

Murphy, on the other hand, says that the team depended “very substantially” on researchers and that “trying to figure out the truth about these people was a night-and-day job for us.”

When DAHMER came out on September 21, it was criticised because it told the story of the serial killer’s killing spree from 1978 to 1991.

Jeffrey Dahmer killed Rita Isbell’s brother Errol Lindsey, who was 19 at the time, in April 1991. She said she had no idea the show was being made or that her testimony from a trial in 1992 was being used in it. The first time the show was shown was five days before.

“Netflix should have asked how we felt about making it. No one was interested. Already done, “Isbell told Insider Sept. 26. “But I don’t need money, and this show is all about how Netflix makes money.”

Tony Hughes, the son of Shirley Hughes, was killed by Dahmer in May 1991. Two weeks later, Shirley Hughes backed Isbell. The next day, Oct. 10, she told The Guardian that her son’s death “didn’t happen that way.”

She also said, “I don’t think they can.” “How can they put stuff like that out there using our names?”

Even though it has been criticized, DAHMER, in which Evan Peters plays the serial killer, is Netflix’s most popular show. The show has been streamed for 496 million million hours.

