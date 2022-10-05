Ryan Reynolds reveal that Wolverine will return in Shawn Levy film

Ryan Reynolds gushes about his friend Hugh Jackman’s return to the MCU.

Wolverine will reprise his role in Deadpool 3.

Reynoldham said he has been “messing with the zeitgeist” in a big way.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman made Marvel fans squeal with delight when it was revealed in a now-viral video that Wolverine is returning in the upcoming Shawn Levy flick as if we weren’t already “X-cited” enough for Deadpool 3. Reynolds discussed his anticipation and trepidation for his close friend to reprise his role as Wolverine in the eagerly anticipated threequel in an interview with Forbes.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I mean, especially to do it this way. Ultimately, I get to work with some of my closest friends in the world and that doesn’t happen every day working in this business,” Ryan Reynolds gushed about Hugh Jackman before adding how “thrilled” he is for the same. When it comes to the nerves attached to such big reveals, Reynolds confided, “I’ve been sitting on those couple of teasers for a few weeks now. It’s one of those moments where you’re hitting send or a tweet or a post – your hand is shaking when you’re messing with the zeitgeist in a way like that. It’s been amazing.”

And Ryan Reynolds echoed the same sentiments as MCU fans when it comes to Wolverine’s return in Deadpool 3: “I feel the same way that the fans do, though. I feel as excited that this character is coming back for another ride, particularly in this context. I think it’s something that people have wanted for a long time, to get this pairing up on the big screen, and that’s what we aim to do.”

