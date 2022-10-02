Advertisement
Saba Qamar latest bold photoshoot sets Internet ablaze

Saba Qamar latest bold photoshoot sets Internet ablaze

  • Saba shared her new spectacular click-in gorgeous look on Instagram.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khuda Gawah, Jinnah Ke Na, and many more.
  • Saba Qamar is one of Pakistan’s most attractive actresses with several blockbuster films.
Saba Qamar is one of Pakistan’s most attractive actresses with several blockbuster films. She has a dynamic personality and is seen in many different roles. With that, she has established herself as one of Pakistan’s top stars. Moreover, she has also proven her mettle worldwide with productions such as Hindi Medium and Mrs. and Mr. Shamim.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never misses an opportunity to impress her audience by sharing her latest photos.

Recently, Saba shared her new spectacular click-in gorgeous look on Instagram. The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcases something trendy.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

Saba Qamar has received a lot of positive feedback for her outstanding acting in the movies Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She received appreciation as well for her most recent play, Fraud.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khuda Gawah, Jinnah Ke Naam, Unbiyaanable, Dastaan, Pani, and many more.

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
