Sabeeka Imam celebrates Halloween party in sizzling Minnie Mouse look

Neha Taseer and her husband celebrate Halloween
Neha Taseer is unquestionably one of the most stunning models in the...
Sabeeka Imam is a stunning and accomplished Pakistani actress and fashion model. After becoming a well-known model, Sabeeka began appearing in movies, dramas, and music videos. She worked in the popular Pakistani drama Dushman, which starred Hassan Niazi. In the past, Sabeeka also contributed to the feature film “Sherdil.” She also did modeling for songs by Bilal Saeed.
Sabeeka Imam is an attractive model who frequently grabs attention with her provocative images. The model recently joined her friends at a Halloween party where she dressed as Minnie Mouse. She appeared positively gorgeous in her outfit.
Sabeeka looked great for Halloween thanks to her flawless makeup. She shared her lovely photos from the Halloween party that she and her pals attended. View the images that she posted to her Instagram account!
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.