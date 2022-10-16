Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari makes it to the Hollywood!

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari makes it to the Hollywood!

Articles
Advertisement
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari makes it to the Hollywood!

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari makes it to the Hollywood!

Advertisement
  • Ali Ansari recently posted a video in which they were roaming around L.A.
  • Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari were close friends, but their closeness brought them love.

One of the most well-known celebrity couples in town is Saboor and Ali. The pair are well-known for playing numerous parts in dramas. Saboor and Ansari are quite active on social media, often showering their friends and followers with love-filled photos.

Advertisement

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari were close friends, but their closeness brought them love and kept them together forever. This duo has its own social media fan base.

Taking to his Instagram, Ali Ansari recently posted a video in which the duo can be seen hugging and roaming around the larger-than-life symbol of the entertainment business Hollywood.

He captioned the video, “Everybody comes to Hollywood, They wanna make it in the neighbourhood, They like the smell of it in Hollywood, How could it hurt you when it looks so good?”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

Advertisement

The viral Instagram photos and videos are getting a lot of likes, and there are some interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

Also Read

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s photos from US trip go viral
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s photos from US trip go viral

Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly are one of the most popular celebrity...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Iqra Aziz gorgeous pictures with her adorable sisters
Iqra Aziz gorgeous pictures with her adorable sisters
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't "make it"
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story