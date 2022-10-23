Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari Enjoy USA Beach Vacations

Saboor Aly won an award for her role in Parizaad at the HUM Awards.

The couple is now on vacation in the United States.

They enjoyed a day at the beach, with Saboor wearing a modest white dress and Ali donning jeans shorts and a bottled green dress shirt.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are one of the most adorable couples in the Pakistani entertainment business. They enjoyed a prosperous last year in both their professional and personal life.

Saboor Aly garnered recognition for her performances in the drama Parizaad, where her character Bubbly Badmash was extremely sensitive and she gave it her all. Then followed her most recent film, Mushkil, in which her performance and chemistry with co-star Khushhal Khan were praised. Ali Ansari also delivered consecutive hits, and his performances garnered considerable attention.

Saboor Aly has just won an award for her role in Parizaad at the HUM Awards, and the couple is now on vacation in the United States. In addition to enjoying the sun, they spent time with their friends Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan. The couple enjoyed a day at the beach, with Saboor Aly wearing a modest white dress and Ali donning jeans shorts and a bottled green dress shirt. They posted a few photographs from their trip to Laguna Beach.

Take a look at some of Saboor and Ali’s moments:

The viral Instagram photos and videos are getting a lot of likes, and there are some interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

