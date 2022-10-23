Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari Enjoy USA Beach Vacations

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari Enjoy USA Beach Vacations

Articles
Advertisement
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari Enjoy USA Beach Vacations

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari Enjoy USA Beach Vacations

Advertisement
  • Saboor Aly won an award for her role in Parizaad at the HUM Awards.
  • The couple is now on vacation in the United States.
  • They enjoyed a day at the beach, with Saboor wearing a modest white dress and Ali donning jeans shorts and a bottled green dress shirt.
Advertisement

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are one of the most adorable couples in the Pakistani entertainment business. They enjoyed a prosperous last year in both their professional and personal life.

Saboor Aly garnered recognition for her performances in the drama Parizaad, where her character Bubbly Badmash was extremely sensitive and she gave it her all. Then followed her most recent film, Mushkil, in which her performance and chemistry with co-star Khushhal Khan were praised. Ali Ansari also delivered consecutive hits, and his performances garnered considerable attention.

Saboor Aly has just won an award for her role in Parizaad at the HUM Awards, and the couple is now on vacation in the United States. In addition to enjoying the sun, they spent time with their friends Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan. The couple enjoyed a day at the beach, with Saboor Aly wearing a modest white dress and Ali donning jeans shorts and a bottled green dress shirt. They posted a few photographs from their trip to Laguna Beach.

Take a look at some of Saboor and Ali’s moments:

Saboor Aly And Ali Ansari Enjoy Beach Day On USA Vacations

Saboor Aly And Ali Ansari Enjoy Beach Day On USA Vacations

Advertisement

Saboor Aly And Ali Ansari Enjoy Beach Day On USA Vacations

Saboor Aly And Ali Ansari Enjoy Beach Day On USA Vacations

Saboor Aly And Ali Ansari Enjoy Beach Day On USA Vacations

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari

Saboor Aly And Ali Ansari Enjoy Beach Day On USA Vacations

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari

Advertisement

The viral Instagram photos and videos are getting a lot of likes, and there are some interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

Also Read

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari set internet on fire with sizzling pictures
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari set internet on fire with sizzling pictures

Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly are one of showbiz's cutest celebrity couples....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zunaira Inam dislikes the way Pakistani women are portrayed in Bollywood
Zunaira Inam dislikes the way Pakistani women are portrayed in Bollywood
Cheat Code's new album,
Cheat Code's new album, "One Night in Nashville," marks their entry into the country music genre  
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Happy birthday Bobby Deol: Actor childhood video with dad Dharmendra
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of
Sarah Michelle Gellar enjoys that fans of "Buffy" still love the show
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Alia Bhatt shared her yoga journey on social media
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
Katharine McPhee says she and David Foster would love to have another baby
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story