Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari enjoys romantic vacation in California

Celebrity couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, who are the new darlings of show business, are once again on their never-ending honeymoon. The stars recently went on a romantic trip to the United States.

The couple shared some photos from their trip to famous Venice Beach, where they laid out in the sun and walked around.

Here are some videos and pictures of the couple kissing and cuddling.

Advertisement

The two people got married in January and seem to be crazy about each other. Both keep giving their fans updates on what’s going on in their lives. Their fans have always been amazed by how well they get along.

We see the two of them show love and care for each other all the time. Seeing them happy and smiling together makes us feel good. They look like they were meant to be together.