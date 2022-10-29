Advertisement
  • Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari post PDA-filled photos from Brooklyn Bridge
  • Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly is a lovely showbiz couple.
  • Both celebrities have shared many photos from their personal lives with their followers.
  • The couple is currently on vacation and has taken some time off to enjoy each other.
Fans from all around the world have always enjoyed it when lovers from the movies start dating in real life. Fans get excited when famous people who have never worked together interact in real life. Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly are definitely the kinds of couples that people liked to see together. Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly were wed in a lovely ceremony. Since then, their moments together have been as stunning, and both celebrities have shared many photos from their personal lives with their countless followers.

Saboor Aly has recently enjoyed a successful career. She just won the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role as Bubbly Badmash in the movie Parizaad, which was praised by critics. When she starred with Khushhal Khan in the drama Mushkil, it too became a smash hit. Ali Ansari has also been working on several excellent projects. The couple is currently on vacation and has taken some time off. Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly took some love-themed photos while they were at the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City and shared them with their followers. They appeared to be really happy.

Have a look:

