Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari set internet on fire with sizzling pictures

Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly are one of showbiz’s cutest celebrity couples. Because of their incredible performances, both actors are loved by their fans, who also like and treasure the couple’s incredible chemistry.

Fans of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari like all of the beautiful and stunning family photos and videos that they provide to their followers. The duo just posted tales from Sufi Night on Instagram.

Saboor donned a shocking pink saree, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. The Nehar actress enchanted her look with an elegant golden earring and left her hair open with curls. On the other hand, Ali wore a white kurta shalwar and looked absolutely dashing.

Check out the lovely photos of the couple from Sufi Night!

