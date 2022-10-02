Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari spotted vacationing in California

One of the most well-known celebrity couples in town is Saboor and Ali Ansari.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Khudaya, and Ishq Mein Kaafir.

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari were spotted vacationing in California.

Advertisement

Saboor Aly is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress and model who has captured the hearts of millions with her incredible acting abilities. She is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top actresses who, although having no artistic training, uses her flexibility to win the audience’s affection and respect.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Mere Khudaya, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Teri Meri Kahani, Waada, and many more.

One of the most well-known celebrity couples in town is Saboor and Ali Ansari. The pair are well-known for playing numerous parts in dramas. Saboor and Ali Ansari are quite active on social media, often showering their friends and followers with love-filled photos.

Advertisement

Also Read Saboor Aly and Momin Saqib shares adorable bonding in latest video Fans are laughing at the funny things that Lollywood diva Saboor Aly...