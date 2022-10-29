Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sadaf Kanwal shares cute pictures of her daughter Zahra Shahroze

Sadaf Kanwal shares cute pictures of her daughter Zahra Shahroze

Articles
Advertisement
Sadaf Kanwal shares cute pictures of her daughter Zahra Shahroze
Advertisement
  • Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroze Sabzwari have a daughter named Syeda Zahra Shahroze.
  • Fans sent good wishes and prayers for the couple and their newborn.
  • Sadaf worked with many upscale companies and renowned designers as a fashion model.
Advertisement

Beautiful Pakistani actress and model Sadaf Kanwal gained notoriety for her outstanding performances. Sadaf collaborated with virtually all upscale companies and renowned designers as a fashion model. Her presence on television in the drama series Alif brought her additional notoriety. The tall and stunning actress embarked on her new journey with Shahroze Sabzwari as her life partner.

Sadaf and Shahroze Sabzwari have a precious daughter named Syeda Zahra Shahroze. Numerous good wishes and prayers for the couple and their newborn angel have been sent.

Visits from Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroze’s friends are planned for the cute infant. Shahroze and Sadaf have also uploaded her most recent photos. Here are some fresh images of Sadaf and Zahra that Sadaf, Shahroze, and Anila Murtaza, who visited Zahra, shared. Look at that!

Also Read

Sadaf Kanwal in stylish dresses sets Instagram on fire
Sadaf Kanwal in stylish dresses sets Instagram on fire

Sadaf Kanwal is thought to be one of Pakistan's best models and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Kriti Sanon believes Adipurush deserves to gets its due  
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Australia's new five-dollar banknote will not include portrait of King Charles III
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his
Rajkumar Hirani will introduce fresh talent as part of his "newcomer’s strategy"
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Falak Shabir says as long as Sarah is content with her work, I am also happy’  
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed 'ticking timebomb'
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Hareem Farooq showers love and admiration to Saba Qamar
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story