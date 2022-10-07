Advertisement
Sadaf Kanwal's friends spends quality time with baby Zahra

Sadaf Kanwal’s friends spends quality time with baby Zahra

Sadaf Kanwal’s friends spends quality time with baby Zahra

Sadaf Kanwal’s friends spends quality time with baby Zahra

Sadaf Kanwal is a fashion model from Pakistan who is pretty, successful, and skilled. Sadaf Kanwal just took a break from modeling for a little while.

Sadaf is a new mom who is taking care of her cute baby. She is married to Pakistani actor Shahroze Sabzwari, who is one of the best in his field.

Last month, a beautiful girl named Syeda Zahra Shahroze was born to the couple. A lot of pictures of Syeda Zahra Shahroze with the Sabzwari family have been going around.

Behroze Sabzwari, Shahroze Sabzwari, and Kanwal’s friends are all coming to their house to see the cute baby.

Recently, Fouzia Aman and Sadaf Kanwal’s designer friends came to see Sadaf and Shahroze Sabzwari’s cute little baby.

Check out these new pictures!

Sadaf Kanwal Friends' New Pictures With Her Daughter Zahra

Sadaf Kanwal Friends' New Pictures With Her Daughter Zahra

Sadaf Kanwal Friends' New Pictures With Her Daughter Zahra

Sadaf Kanwal Friends' New Pictures With Her Daughter Zahra

Sadaf Kanwal Friends' New Pictures With Her Daughter Zahra

Sadaf Kanwal Friends' New Pictures With Her Daughter Zahra

Sadaf Kanwal Friends' New Pictures With Her Daughter Zahra

