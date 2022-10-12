Sadia Khan spent her birthday with father in hospital

Sadia Khan raises the temperature in her hot and chic photos
Halima Sadia Khan, a superstar in Lollywood, deserves congratulations as she turned 35.
The Mushrik actress Sadia Khan informed her fans that because her father has been seriously unwell, she was unable to have a huge birthday celebration in a lovely and low-key birthday video that featured a slice of cake and a candle.
The Khuda Aur Mohabbat-famous actress uploaded a clip of herself delivering cake to the hospital workers as she quietly spent her birthday there.
Khan captioned the post, “This time at the hospital with my father and the staff, Collecting happy memories. Happy birthday to me.
#birthdaygirl #blessedwiththebest Once again I love you all.”
On the work front, Khan was last seen in Shayad, Maryam Periera, Dunno Y2… Life Is a Moment and Abdullah: The Final Witness.
