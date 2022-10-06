Advertisement
  Saif Ali Khan want to act in Mahabharata if its like Lord of the Rings
Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan reveals his dream role

  • In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan was questioned about his ideal role.
  • Saif did mention that he wanted to act in a movie based on the Indian epic Mahabharata.
  • Adding that he would like to play a role in the Mahabharata if it were to be adapted into a fantasy epic like Lord of the Rings.
In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan was questioned about his ideal role. Saif did mention that he wanted to act in a movie based on the Indian epic Mahabharata. Despite the actor’s claim that he only considered the roles that were offered to him. Since the two actors were together in the 1999 movie Kachche Dhaage, Saif also talked openly about talking about the same things with Ajay Devgn. Additionally, they appeared together in the acclaimed movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020).

Saif, who most recently appeared in the movie Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan, adding that he would like to play a role in the Mahabharata if it were to be adapted into a fantasy epic like Lord of the Rings. Speaking further about the “great” Mahabharata film, the actor expressed his desire to participate in such a venture, whether it be in Bollywood or the south.

“What I’d like to play is act in the Mahabharata if someone makes it like Lord of the Rings. We’ve been talking about it with Ajay Devgn since Kachche Dhaage. I think in our generation it’s the dream subject. Everybody wants to do that. We will get the Bombay film industry together with the South or whatever if that’s even possible and just make this grand movie,” Saif said.

Pushkar-Vikram Gayathri’s Vedha, starring Saif, is a remake of the same-titled Tamil movie from 2017. Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan played the leading parts. Saif will appear in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in forthcoming films. In the all-Indian movie, Saif plays the part of Lankesh, the adversary. Om Raut is the director of the movie. On October 2, the first Adipurush teaser was released. A portion of online users have criticized it for its VFX and CGI. The mythical epic Ramayana is the inspiration for the movie.

