Saif Ali Khan’s annoying question make Kareena Kapoor disturb while playing sitar

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been featured in a new television commercial.

Kareena wrote, ‘Itna binge-watching ke baad bhi… he asks questions.’

Saif is seen surfing on his phone while playing tabla.

Advertisement

In a recent televised advertisement, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan play music instructors. Saif can be seen using his phone while playing the tabla with one hand, while Kareena can be seen playing the sitar while wearing a saree with a pallu that is pinned up. The question posed by Saif is answered by a group of pupils who are seated in front of them.

Kareena wrote, “Itna binge-watching ke baad bhi… he asks questions like this Ab toh baccha baccha janta hai ki Tata Play Binge app par aapko milega 14+ apps ka content in one app. Murli sir just downloaded the app, have you.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Advertisement

Also Read Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s Diwali party with Soha Ali & Kunal Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a low-key party for...