  • Saim Sadiq’s Joyland nominated for Oscars by Pakistani Academy Selection Committee
  • Joyland is nominated for the 95th Academy Award’s International Feature Film category.
  • According to media reports, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will finalise all award nominations on December 21.
  • The final list of Oscar nominees will be released on January 24, and the 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12.
Joyland is nominated for the 95th Academy Award’s International Feature Film category.

According to media reports, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will finalise all award nominations on December 21. The final list of Oscar nominees will be released on January 24, and the 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar and Emmy winner, chaired this year’s Oscar committee along with singer Ali Sethi, author Omar Shahid Hamid, film critic Rafay Mahmood, actor and filmmaker Samina Ahmad, producer Jerjees Seja, screenwriter and director Bee Gul, designer Rizwan Beyg, cinematographer Mo Azmi, and actor Zeba Bakhtiar.

Sadiq said on Instagram: “We’re honoured and humbled that Joyland is Pakistan’s official Oscar entry. It’s the second time a Khoosat Films project has been nominated. This year’s Oscar committee was led by @sharmeenobaidchinoy, who hopes the picture gets the accolades it deserves.”

Sadiq’s film was Pakistan’s first competitive submission at Cannes and received a standing ovation. Joyland, which triumphed at Cannes, opens in Pakistan on November 18.

Joyland is written and directed by Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, and Lauren Mann. Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Salman Peerzada, Sohail Sameer, and Sania Saeed star. Lahore-shot film on suppressed desire and individual independence.

