Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sajal Aly shares adorable throwback picture with Feroze Khan

Sajal Aly shares adorable throwback picture with Feroze Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Sajal Aly shares adorable throwback picture with Feroze Khan

Sajal Aly shares adorable throwback picture with Feroze Khan

Advertisement
  • Sajal Aly is a beloved Pakistani face.
  • Sajal shares an adorable throwback picture with Feroze Khan.
  • Sajal has appeared in Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai and Aangan.
Advertisement

Sajal Aly is a beloved Pakistani face. She is noted for her acting, communication, appearance, and style. Sajal has long been on TV. She debuted in 2009 with Nadaaniyaan. Sajal was acclaimed for Mehmoodabad Ki Malikain after Nadaaniyaan. Sajal got to fame after this drama for her parts in Gul-e-Rana, Chup Raho, Khuda Dekh Raha Hai, Ishq-e-Laa, and others. Sajal has appeared in Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai and Aangan.

On the other hand, a lot of people are aware that Sajal Aly had a long-term romantic relationship with actor Feroze Khan. While other users on social media started claiming that Sajal and Feroze had secretly gotten engaged. However, their relationship fizzled very quickly, and the two of them split up. While Sajal Aly and Feroze Khan also demonstrated the value of performing in tandem in the 2016 movie Zindagi Kitni Haseen hai.

So let’s look at some old photos of Feroze Khan and Sajal Aly.

Advertisement

Sajal has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks.

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Minal Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Minal Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Sarah Khan flaunts her elegant looks in beautiful attire
Sarah Khan flaunts her elegant looks in beautiful attire
Fatima Effendi looks pretty in new alluring photos
Fatima Effendi looks pretty in new alluring photos
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story