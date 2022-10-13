Sajid Khan one-year ban punishment on MeToo leads to uproar

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) disclosed that the MeToo accused is permitted to work.

As he has fulfilled his punishment amid the mounting clamour about Sajid Khan returning to the spotlight with a reality show.

And it has caused a stir, with some criticising attempts to defame him and asking who determines the appropriate punishment.

Advertisement

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) disclosed that the MeToo accused is permitted to work. As he has fulfilled his punishment amid the mounting clamour about Sajid Khan returning to the spotlight with a reality show. And it has caused a stir, with some criticising attempts to defame him and asking who determines the appropriate punishment.

Also Read Rakhi Sawant opposes Sajid Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 publicity stunt Rakhi Sawant has come out in support of MeToo accused, Rakhi said,...

FWICE recently informed Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, that Sajid had been suspended for a year as a result of the sexual misconduct accusations made in 2018. The letter, which was written in response to the chief of the Delhi Commission of Women Swati Maliwal’s petition asking for his dismissal from the Salman Khan-hosted reality programme, claims that the ban was lifted in March 2019.

“Ek aadmi ko hum ek case ke liye ek baar hi saja de sakte hain. Not again. He has served his punishment. Now, if someone has any issue and feels more should be done, they should take the legal route,” BN Tiwari, FWICE President, says while clarifying the intention of the letter.

Also Read Uorfi Javed slams Shehnaaz Gill for supporting sexual offender, Sajid Khan Indian actor and model Uorfi Javed have criticized Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera...

He adds, “One year is a long time for a director to now work and sit at home. Isse zyada hum nahi kar sakte. We formed a committee with activists and lawyers, who decided the time frame. We can’t impose a life ban”.However, it is the lack of transparency which has irked people. When it comes to Hollywood, men who came under scanner for exploiting their position of power, were not only called out, but faced consequences for their actions, with the downfall of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey being the case in point.

Advertisement

“There’s no point comparing it with the West. They have accountability.. .and some semblance of due process. As a society, we don’t care about women’s safety at the workplace. We have no conception of why sexual harassment is unacceptable unless it’s a big physical transgression. We jump to blame the victim first. This is our mentality everywhere in society. Bollywood is no different,” Swara Bhasker says.